Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Brookland Gardens

729 E Front St · (908) 521-4697
Location

729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ 07060
Plainfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 717C · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookland Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
on-site laundry
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting. These apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, a refrigerator and gas range in the kitchen, celling fans, cable hook ups, paid utilities and more.Plainfield has two New Jersey Transit rail stations on the Raritan Valley Line, formerly the mainline of the Central Railroad of New Jersey. The main Plainfield station is in the downtown and a second, smaller Netherwood station is in the Netherwood section, east of the downtown. The New Brunswick train station is approximately 15 minutes away. NJ Transit also provides bus service on the 113 and 114 to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan; the 59, 65 and 66 (Limited) to Newark; and local service on the 819 and 822 routes. Newark Liberty International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away. It's a nice way to spend the day, strolling and relaxing in Plainfield, New Jersey parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookland Gardens have any available units?
Brookland Gardens has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Brookland Gardens have?
Some of Brookland Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookland Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Brookland Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookland Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Brookland Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does Brookland Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Brookland Gardens offers parking.
Does Brookland Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookland Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookland Gardens have a pool?
No, Brookland Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Brookland Gardens have accessible units?
No, Brookland Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Brookland Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Brookland Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Brookland Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookland Gardens has units with air conditioning.
