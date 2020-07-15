Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage on-site laundry

Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting. These apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, a refrigerator and gas range in the kitchen, celling fans, cable hook ups, paid utilities and more.Plainfield has two New Jersey Transit rail stations on the Raritan Valley Line, formerly the mainline of the Central Railroad of New Jersey. The main Plainfield station is in the downtown and a second, smaller Netherwood station is in the Netherwood section, east of the downtown. The New Brunswick train station is approximately 15 minutes away. NJ Transit also provides bus service on the 113 and 114 to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan; the 59, 65 and 66 (Limited) to Newark; and local service on the 819 and 822 routes. Newark Liberty International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away. It's a nice way to spend the day, strolling and relaxing in Plainfield, New Jersey parks.