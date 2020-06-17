Amenities

Welcome to 48 Holly Glen Drive in the desirable Holly Glen neighborhood! Located on a quiet dead end street, this beautiful condominium is bright and spacious! The wide open living/dining area is the perfect place for lounging or entertaining. The tastefully updated kitchen features ample counter-space, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and plenty of cabinetry. Additional highlights include: two generous sized bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, and an abundance of closet space. This home has recently been updated with fresh paint throughout as well as new carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Holly Glen is conveniently located near the district schools and major commuting routes. Many wonderful shopping centers, and tasty eateries are just minutes away. Make your appointment today!