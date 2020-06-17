All apartments in Pitman
Last updated June 1 2020

48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE

48 Holly Glen Drive · (856) 316-0777
Location

48 Holly Glen Drive, Pitman, NJ 08071

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 48 Holly Glen Drive in the desirable Holly Glen neighborhood! Located on a quiet dead end street, this beautiful condominium is bright and spacious! The wide open living/dining area is the perfect place for lounging or entertaining. The tastefully updated kitchen features ample counter-space, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and plenty of cabinetry. Additional highlights include: two generous sized bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, and an abundance of closet space. This home has recently been updated with fresh paint throughout as well as new carpet in the living areas and bedrooms. Holly Glen is conveniently located near the district schools and major commuting routes. Many wonderful shopping centers, and tasty eateries are just minutes away. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitman.
Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
