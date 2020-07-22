Apartment List
/
NJ
/
piscataway
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Piscataway, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Piscataway apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Piscataway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
61 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,812
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
28 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
38 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,565
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,895
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Results within 5 miles of Piscataway
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Piscataway
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:06 AM
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Piscataway, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Piscataway apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Piscataway apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Piscataway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPiscataway 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPiscataway 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPiscataway 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPiscataway Apartments with Balconies
Piscataway Apartments with GaragesPiscataway Apartments with GymsPiscataway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiscataway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPiscataway Apartments with Parking
Piscataway Apartments with PoolsPiscataway Apartments with Washer-DryersPiscataway Dog Friendly ApartmentsPiscataway Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJWest Freehold, NJBradley Gardens, NJRed Bank, NJ
Keansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJWoodland Park, NJFranklin Park, NJSomerville, NJHopatcong, NJGreen Knoll, NJBernardsville, NJRahway, NJMendham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University