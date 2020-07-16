Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Penns Grove, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Penns Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908612)
Results within 5 miles of Penns Grove
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
17 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Results within 10 miles of Penns Grove
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
14 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Buckman Village
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449 Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2715 N Broom St 1
2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047 Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hedgeville
424 S Van Buren St
424 South Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Updated Townhome - Property Id: 45887 3br 1bth town home in the city for rent. Fully renovated with refinished hardwood floors and brand new carpets. Home offers a living room and separate full dining room as well as a large kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckman Village
1144 Pine Lane
1144 Pine Lane, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Chester. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. All new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Easy access to major highways.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayard Square
13 S BROOM STREET
13 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$875
1650 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom apartment on first floor, separate entrance, hardwood floors, washer/dryer on site, eat-in kitchen, convenient to public transportation, close to shopping and entertainment, call today for our showing schedule or visit us on the

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
333 KESWICK DRIVE
333 Kewswick Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1985 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Trinity Vicinity
901 North Jefferson Street - A
901 N Jefferson St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
2575 sqft
Includes hardwood flooring and hot water heating. Unit sits on a 2575 sq ft lot.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Penns Grove, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Penns Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

