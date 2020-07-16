Apartment List
/
PA
/
boothwyn
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Boothwyn, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boothwyn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Boothwyn
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Buckman Village
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckman Village
1144 Pine Lane
1144 Pine Lane, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Chester. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. All new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Easy access to major highways.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.
Results within 10 miles of Boothwyn
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,072
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
14 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
17 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1381 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
1000 W. 28th Street Apt 2
1000 W 28th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Triangle area, large renovated two bedroom apt. - Property Id: 163449 Recently renovated, large two bedroom apt. on second floor in a beautiful vintage stone house. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking, nice neighbors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ninth Ward
2715 N Broom St 1
2715 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Roomy two bedroom/two bath with lovely front porch - Property Id: 121047 Large two bedroom on first floor of a quiet vintage house in Triangle area. Just renovated, new kitchen, paint and carpet. Covered front porch, rear enclosed porch, patio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boothwyn, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boothwyn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Boothwyn 1 BedroomsBoothwyn 2 BedroomsBoothwyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoothwyn 3 BedroomsBoothwyn Apartments with Balconies
Boothwyn Apartments with GaragesBoothwyn Apartments with GymsBoothwyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoothwyn Apartments with ParkingBoothwyn Apartments with Pools
Boothwyn Apartments with Washer-DryersBoothwyn Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoothwyn Furnished ApartmentsBoothwyn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PACherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PANew Castle, DEClaymont, DEChester Heights, PAEdgemoor, DEMedia, PACarneys Point, NJBeckett, NJ
Eddystone, PAPenns Grove, NJMorton, PAProspect Park, PABroomall, PAPennsville, NJDrexel Hill, PAYeadon, PAMalvern, PAEast Lansdowne, PABryn Mawr, PAChesterbrook, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University