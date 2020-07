Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry

The Mayfair Apartments are located in the heart of Trolley Square, just minutes from downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. The Mayfair Apartments is a charming building with gleaming hardwood parquet floors, new windows that let in plenty of natural light and individual air conditioning units. All utilities are included for residents of our Trolley Square apartments in Wilmington, DE. The Mayfair Apartments convenient location is within walking distance to grocery shopping, premiere dining, banking, medical hubs and much more. Schedule your tour today to discover how The Mayfair Apartments is Simply Apartment Living at its Best.