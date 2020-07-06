All apartments in Panther Valley
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:46 AM

59 WILD IRIS LN

59 Wild Iris Lane · (908) 852-1333
Location

59 Wild Iris Lane, Panther Valley, NJ 07840

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..sunny & bright kitchen with maple glazed cabinets,granite countertops, stainless appliances,extra lighting,lots of custom touches.Master bedroom on the first floor makes for easy one floor living.Second level features 2 additional bedrooms,open loft space..full bath...and walk in storage area.Full finished walkout basement with patio..townhome living with the feel of a single family home.Located only a few minutes from Rt 80 exit 19...close to shopping,restaurants & public transportation to NYC.Panther Valley offers its residents many amenities including 3 swimming pools,tennis courts, as well as a gated entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 WILD IRIS LN have any available units?
59 WILD IRIS LN has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 WILD IRIS LN have?
Some of 59 WILD IRIS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 WILD IRIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
59 WILD IRIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 WILD IRIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 59 WILD IRIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panther Valley.
Does 59 WILD IRIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 59 WILD IRIS LN offers parking.
Does 59 WILD IRIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 WILD IRIS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 WILD IRIS LN have a pool?
Yes, 59 WILD IRIS LN has a pool.
Does 59 WILD IRIS LN have accessible units?
No, 59 WILD IRIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 59 WILD IRIS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 WILD IRIS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 WILD IRIS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 WILD IRIS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
