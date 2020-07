Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL ONLY FROM 9/1/20-5/29/21 Newer construction side x side duplex completed Dec 2013. The house is a short walk to the ocean, as well as, Bayview Park (a lifeguarded bay beach). Beautiful sunsets from back deck. Custom kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Reverse living with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the first floor. Living space with kitchen/dining/living room and half bath on 2nd floor. Nicely appointed. Fully furnished.