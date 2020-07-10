/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Morris Plains, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,210
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.
Results within 1 mile of Morris Plains
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
33 KENNEDY RD
33 Kennedy Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement, Includes Central air, 3 ceiling fans, fireplace, washer/dryer & refrig. Pretty front porch, fenced level yard and patio with fire pit are perfect for easy outside living.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
28 BROMLEIGH WAY
28 Bromleigh Way, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Wonderful Neighborhood, located on a quiet street and backs to beautiful brook. Updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with plenty of room to entertain.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
255 E HANOVER AVE
255 E Hanover Ave, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Totally renovated studio is waiting for you!! 2nd floor unit with separate entrance, newer kitchen with dishwasher and newer bath, one car detached garage. Washer and dryer being installed in the unit!! Come and see!! No pets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
12 WILLARD PL
12 Willard Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 + bedroom home offering a large backyard and great Morristown location. This home offers a back room as a study or play room 1st floor bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Morris Plains
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,055
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Morristown
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
143 VISTA DR
143 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious 2 BR/2 bath furnished townhouse. Backs to the woods. Master BR has walk in closet and master bath, Washer & dryer in unit. Large living room with sliding doors to Deck. One assigned parking space but plenty of additional parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
164 VISTA DR
164 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
65 WESTERN AVE
65 Western Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Updated and Spacious 1 bedroom unit with bonus den in the heart of Morristown. Large living room with ceiling fan, spacious bedroom with double closets. Updated Eat in Kitchen. Use of backyard and parking for up to 3 cars included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
259 VISTA DR
259 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally open concept granite countertops breakfast bar totally updated.
Similar Pages
Morris Plains 1 BedroomsMorris Plains 2 BedroomsMorris Plains 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorris Plains 3 BedroomsMorris Plains Apartments with Balcony
Morris Plains Apartments with GarageMorris Plains Apartments with GymMorris Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorris Plains Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMorris Plains Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJFranklin Lakes, NJBound Brook, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJSuccasunna, NJSouth Amboy, NJ