pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
224 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
17 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
2 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,655
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
224 N CHURCH STREET
224 North Church Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1485 sqft
Re-modeled 2nd & 3 floor apartment. Home features new sheet rock throughout, new rugs, new slate kitchen floor, 3 new mini splits AC units and a brand new washer and dryer. . Home also has a large deck.
Results within 1 mile of Moorestown-Lenola
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
14 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
9 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
64 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
42 West
42 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 42 West Apartments, a charming apartment community located in historic Merchantville, NJ.
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
40 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
1 Unit Available
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.
4 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Holmesburg
4724 Oakmont St
4724 Oakmont Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1266 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4724 Oakmont St, Philadelphia, PA 19136 - Property Id: 319141 Completely remodeled large 3 bed 1 bath! Brand new kitchen and bath. Great deck off the kitchen. Available 8/1/20. $1,300/month. 2 months security.
1 Unit Available
11 Pioneer Ln
11 Pioneer Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1453 sqft
Beautiful spacious 3bed / 1 bath home w/LARGE YARD! - Do not look past this very spacious 3 bedroom home tucked away in Willingboro, NJ. This spacious home is recently remodeled with a great open concept layout.
1 Unit Available
214 Carroll Street
214 Carroll Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1265 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Riverside. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 5th 2020.
