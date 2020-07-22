Apartment List
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Martinsville, NJ

Studio apartments could offer the best of Martinsville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and publ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching
Results within 5 miles of Martinsville
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
567 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
28 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,680
597 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
11 MOUNTAIN BLVD
11 Mountain Boulevard, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$600
Garage & Basement Storage For Rent
Results within 10 miles of Martinsville
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,895
439 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
549 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$800
407 sqft
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
28 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,565
647 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated May 21 at 06:37 PM
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
400 sqft
Unit BD Available 07/27/20 315 W 8th St Apt. BD - Property Id: 316073 Studio Apartment. Parking Included. We pay Heat and Hot Water AVAILABLE on 7/27/20 INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Self Viewings Available.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
196 SOMERSET ST
196 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,250
newly renovated one bedroom 3rd floor apartment for rent with parking !

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
39 FELMLEY RD
39 Felmley Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Studio
$1,215
Moderate Income Studio Apartment, size of apartment restricts occupancy to one person. Utilities included except internet and TV. Parking for 1 vehicle only. Tenant income minimum of $41,825.00 and must not exceed income maximum of $66,248.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Martinsville, NJ

Studio apartments could offer the best of Martinsville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Martinsville during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

