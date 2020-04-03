All apartments in Margate City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

9600 Atlantic Ave

9600 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 487-7234
Location

9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
lobby
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath and views of the ocean right from your window!! This LUXURY BEACH FRONT building features amenities such as fitness room, in-ground pool, club room, beautiful lobby with 24 hour security, and DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH! Great location close to Longport and walking distance to some of Margate's best restaurants!...CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
9600 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9600 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 9600 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9600 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 9600 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
No, 9600 Atlantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9600 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Atlantic Ave has a pool.
Does 9600 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 9600 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9600 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9600 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
