9600 Atlantic Ave

Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath and views of the ocean right from your window!! This LUXURY BEACH FRONT building features amenities such as fitness room, in-ground pool, club room, beautiful lobby with 24 hour security, and DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH! Great location close to Longport and walking distance to some of Margate's best restaurants!...CALL TODAY!