Only 1.5 blocks to the beach however close to all businesses such as CVS, Wawa and restaurants. Top floor unit with an ocean view balconyand 3 full parking spaces. Inside features an open floor plan with gas fireplace and large sit up counter for those busy summer weekends. Hugemaster bedroom with cathedral ceilings and large master bath. A second large bedroom and bath and large loft which is currently used anotherbedroom but could be a play room, etc.