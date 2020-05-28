21 S Brunswick

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home. Featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms there is plenty of room to move! Step out onto the upper balcony from two of the 4 bedrooms and look at the ocean. Make your 2020 summer memorable spending time with your family in the grand living room with, large dinning area or the bright sun porch with ocean views!! Washer & dryer, outside shower, plenty of parking, perfect location! Lease, security deposit, pet deposit & utility deposit required. This property is available weekly, monthly or for a full fabulous summer!