Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:11 PM

21 S Brunswick

21 South Brunswick Avenue · (609) 576-3232
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home. Featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms there is plenty of room to move! Step out onto the upper balcony from two of the 4 bedrooms and look at the ocean. Make your 2020 summer memorable spending time with your family in the grand living room with, large dinning area or the bright sun porch with ocean views!! Washer & dryer, outside shower, plenty of parking, perfect location! Lease, security deposit, pet deposit & utility deposit required. This property is available weekly, monthly or for a full fabulous summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 S Brunswick have any available units?
21 S Brunswick has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 S Brunswick have?
Some of 21 S Brunswick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 S Brunswick currently offering any rent specials?
21 S Brunswick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 S Brunswick pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 S Brunswick is pet friendly.
Does 21 S Brunswick offer parking?
Yes, 21 S Brunswick does offer parking.
Does 21 S Brunswick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 S Brunswick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 S Brunswick have a pool?
No, 21 S Brunswick does not have a pool.
Does 21 S Brunswick have accessible units?
No, 21 S Brunswick does not have accessible units.
Does 21 S Brunswick have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 S Brunswick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 S Brunswick have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 S Brunswick does not have units with air conditioning.
