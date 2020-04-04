All apartments in Margate City
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:01 AM

121 N Adams Ave. Unit A

121 North Adams Avenue · (609) 402-5885
Location

121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more. Just another 2 short blocks to the beach! Stroll one block the opposite way to the bay and enjoy all the wonderful restaurants and nightlife Margate has to offer. This truly will be your retreat at the Jersey Shore. When you walk into the front door from the nicely sized covered front porch, you are greeted by the spacious open layout. The completely updated kitchen, with all newer appliances sits in the heart of this home. Allowing you to entertain without missing the company of your family and friends. The master ensuite with its Jacuzzi is a treat itself after a long day at the beach. There is also private off-street parking with a nice paver driveway which will accommodate 2 cars. Also, available for Memorial day through July 31st for $14K and the month of July for $8K plus security and utility deposit. It's time to make memories in Margate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

