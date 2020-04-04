121 N Adams Ave. Unit A

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more. Just another 2 short blocks to the beach! Stroll one block the opposite way to the bay and enjoy all the wonderful restaurants and nightlife Margate has to offer. This truly will be your retreat at the Jersey Shore. When you walk into the front door from the nicely sized covered front porch, you are greeted by the spacious open layout. The completely updated kitchen, with all newer appliances sits in the heart of this home. Allowing you to entertain without missing the company of your family and friends. The master ensuite with its Jacuzzi is a treat itself after a long day at the beach. There is also private off-street parking with a nice paver driveway which will accommodate 2 cars. Also, available for Memorial day through July 31st for $14K and the month of July for $8K plus security and utility deposit. It's time to make memories in Margate!