Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

172 Apartments for rent in Kingston Estates, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kingston Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston Estates

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston Estates
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
5 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
10 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
37 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
what a home .. lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
605 KENILWORTH AVENUE
605 Kenilworth Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1375 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath renovated home for rent in Cherry Hill! 1st floor features new vinyl flooring, high ceilings, fireplace, open concept kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the 1st floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
921 MERRICK AVENUE
921 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
***THE LEASE WILL ONLY BE FOR 1YR AS THE OWNER PLANS TO MOVE BACK*** This lower half of a duplex has been a very desirable rental over the years with the hardwood floors and tiled kitchen & bath.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6125 MAIN STREET
6125 Main Street, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2210 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 full bath two story condo in Piazza of Main St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
17 W SUMMIT AVENUE
17 West Summit Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath on a beautiful, quiet tree lined street. Updated kitchen, freshly painted throughout. Ample sized family room gives plenty of room to congregate.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
120 E CEDAR AVENUE
120 East Cedar Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Come fall in love with this renovated Colonial single house in Haddon Township, less than 1 mile to Patco's Speedline and Haddon Avenue's shopping and dining district.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
109 CHERRY PARKE
109 Cherry Parke, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
Ready to go, washer & Dryer included in unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Kingston Estates, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kingston Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Kingston Estates. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kingston Estates can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

