Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage. Other garage used by owner. Beautiful yard for entertaining and relaxing! Quiet street. Close proximity to highways Rt 46/10/ 80. Shopping and many restaurants close by. Golf, Bowling, Beaches with memberships in area. Pets negotiable. Renters Insurance required. Owner will cut grass- Tenant responsible for snow removal.