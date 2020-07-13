/
197 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
75 LIBERTY AVE
75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BROKER FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
5 SMIT CT
5 Smit Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Stanford model Townhouse located in the sought after gated community of Droyers Point.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
55 WILLOW ST
55 Willow Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1398 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex Unit in gated Society Hill II community. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. All windows face open area and located at center of the Society Hill Central AC & Heat.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
85 CORBIN AVE
85 Corbin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom/2.5-bath unit in a year-old 2-family home. Short distance to Journal Square PATH, steps to NYC and local bus routes, next to a small park and municipal pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
11 WALNUT ST
11 Walnut Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
This Garden Home features a spacious living and dining room with luxurious tile floors, eat in kitchen with plenty of counter space, modern lighting, updated bathrooms, plenty of closet space, central air, security system, laundry area, parking and
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 TELLICHERRY CT
10 Tellicherry Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1491 sqft
The open Living/Dining room area has a large balcony which lets in plenty of sunshine. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a spacious pantry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
53 BIRCH ST
53 Birch Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1988 sqft
The best of the best is now available!!! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Society Hill Townhouse with oversized family room and 2 car garage. This rare home please every real buyer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
37 Cypress Street
37 Cypress Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
***NO BROKER FEE*** & ***PET FRIENDLY*** 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in Society Hill II @ Jersey City (gated community). Features a fireplace in living room. Living room also wired for surround sound.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
10 REDWOOD ST
10 Redwood Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
Considered by some to be one of the best locations in the community, this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath duplex is located on a quiet street with tons of privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
50 DEY ST
50 Dey Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1048 sqft
Beautifully renovated Penthouse Duplex with over 1400 sq ft. of living space. The coveted Canco Lofts building in the heart of Journal Square is the premier Luxury Condo, providing a very close walk to the PATH station.
Results within 5 miles of Kearny
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
237 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,611
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
56 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,620
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
