39 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ with washer-dryers
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 7
Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.
Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.