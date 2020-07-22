Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

39 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid...

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
106 IDALROY TRL
106 Idalroy Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 12

Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
275 sqft
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
37 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Little Paint Way
12 Little Paint Way, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 1 Bd Apartment - Property Id: 86027 Brand new kitchen and freshly pained throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
171 STATE ROUTE 183
171 New Jersey Highway 183, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic opportunity to rent an awesome three bedroom/two full bath cape within minutes of major highways and shopping! Don't wait on this rental! Super clean and updated three bedroom cape with two full baths within minutes of restaurants,

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15 MARGARET TER
15 Margaret Terrace, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Large Townhouse Duplex on private cul de sac. Open Floor plan, 2 large decks for entertaining 1st floor master. Finished basement. Available immediately. Unit has washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
City Guide for Hopatcong, NJ

Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.

Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Hopatcong, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hopatcong can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

