39 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ with washer-dryers

Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.

Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge! See more