Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ

Finding an apartment in Highland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,713
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Valley Manor
131 Marina Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
910 sqft
Welcome to Valley Manor Apartments for rent. It's just perfect! To start with, you'll have a beautifully wooded scenic setting on the banks of the Raritan River, far removed from in-town traffic and congestion, yet convenient.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,859
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,532
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
$
9 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,635
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
98 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,170
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
15 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,634
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Metuchen
25 Hillside Ave - 104
25 Hillside Avenue, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OVER 1,200SF+ SPACIOUS LIVING & FULL, CLIMATE CONTROLLED, 9' ceiling, USABLE SPACE!! DOWNTOWN METRO features 19 luxury apartments in Metuchen, NJ.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 HUNT RD
21 Hunt Road, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large flowing home located in the Somerset Section of Franklin Twp. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Rm, Dining RM, Family Rm, newer baths, new water heater, newer furnace, CAC, newer roof.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Park
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
11 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
84 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
City Guide for Highland Park, NJ

The Lenape tribe of Native Americans once hunted here in Highland Park, New Jersey. Settler John Inian bought land in 1688 along both shores of the Raritan River and established a ferry service later run by generations of owners, as well as a ferry house tavern. The present day stone arch bridge that connects both river shores was constructed in 1892. Now there's a historic crossing.

With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highland Park, NJ

Finding an apartment in Highland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

