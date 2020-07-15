36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ
The Lenape tribe of Native Americans once hunted here in Highland Park, New Jersey. Settler John Inian bought land in 1688 along both shores of the Raritan River and established a ferry service later run by generations of owners, as well as a ferry house tavern. The present day stone arch bridge that connects both river shores was constructed in 1892. Now there's a historic crossing.
With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field. See more
Finding an apartment in Highland Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.