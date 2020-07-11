12 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ with move-in specials
The Lenape tribe of Native Americans once hunted here in Highland Park, New Jersey. Settler John Inian bought land in 1688 along both shores of the Raritan River and established a ferry service later run by generations of owners, as well as a ferry house tavern. The present day stone arch bridge that connects both river shores was constructed in 1892. Now there's a historic crossing.
With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Highland Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Highland Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.