All apartments in Helmetta
Find more places like 1102 Stoneridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helmetta, NJ
/
1102 Stoneridge Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1102 Stoneridge Circle

1102 Stoneridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1102 Stoneridge Circle, Helmetta, NJ 08828

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome Move In Ready Rental Featuring: * Fireplace * Spacious Bedrooms * Balcony * Sorry No Pets **Owner is willing to do a multi year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have any available units?
1102 Stoneridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helmetta, NJ.
Is 1102 Stoneridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Stoneridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Stoneridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helmetta.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have a pool?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJSayreville, NJSouth River, NJRobertsville, NJFranklin Park, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJ
Morganville, NJSouth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJWest Freehold, NJMetuchen, NJFreehold, NJSouth Plainfield, NJFords, NJMatawan, NJWoodbridge, NJIselin, NJCliffwood Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University