Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Helmetta
Find more places like 1102 Stoneridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Helmetta, NJ
/
1102 Stoneridge Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 Stoneridge Circle
1102 Stoneridge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1102 Stoneridge Circle, Helmetta, NJ 08828
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome Move In Ready Rental Featuring: * Fireplace * Spacious Bedrooms * Balcony * Sorry No Pets **Owner is willing to do a multi year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have any available units?
1102 Stoneridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Helmetta, NJ
.
Is 1102 Stoneridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Stoneridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Stoneridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Helmetta
.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have a pool?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Stoneridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Stoneridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Morristown, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Lakewood, NJ
Summit, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
South River, NJ
Robertsville, NJ
Franklin Park, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJ
Morganville, NJ
South Amboy, NJ
Plainsboro Center, NJ
West Freehold, NJ
Metuchen, NJ
Freehold, NJ
South Plainfield, NJ
Fords, NJ
Matawan, NJ
Woodbridge, NJ
Iselin, NJ
Cliffwood Beach, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County College
Hudson County Community College
New Jersey City University