Last updated July 22 2020

92 Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hawthorne offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.
Results within 1 mile of Hawthorne

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Last updated July 22
4 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated July 21
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 77
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENTS - Property Id: 230963 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
478 NOTCH RD
478 Notch Rd, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
Renovated 1 bdrm 1st floor Granite kit,new appl. New window treatments,Hardwood floors,C/A, Ceiling fans,Recess lighting, ALSO coming - 2nd floor unit available .. Storage bins in basement, laundry on site...Access to major highways ...

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
77 LOWER NOTCH RD
77 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location!!! Conveniently located near major highways. Commuters dream- Montclair State train station 1.3 miles away. This move in ready unit features 1 bedroom 1 Bath Private driveway with 1 parking spot. On street parking available. No Pets.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Midland Park
345 DARTMOUTH ST
345 Dartmouth Street, Midland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in sought after Wyckoff...Seconf Floor Apartment, Large Rooms, Featuring a brand New Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back-splash, New/Updated through-out,including Paint, Floors, Recessed Lighting, Deck...

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Hawthorne
Last updated July 22
$
15 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,095
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated July 22
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,871
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated July 22
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 22
$
31 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,671
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 22
17 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,820
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated July 22
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,915
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 22
175 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Hawthorne, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hawthorne offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hawthorne. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hawthorne can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

