2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
129 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, NJ
Last updated June 12
Hawthorne
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.
Last updated June 12
Hawthorne
118 GOFFLE HILL RD
118 Goffle Hill Road, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this immaculate 2nd floor rental apartment in Hawthorne. Located in a superb neighborhood, this rental is a rare find in Hawthorne Heights! Welcome to this immaculate 2nd floor rental apartment in Hawthorne.
Last updated June 12
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
Last updated June 12
Hawthorne
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.
Last updated June 12
Northside
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.
Last updated June 12
Northside
299 JEFFERSON ST
299 Jefferson Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 299 JEFFERSON ST in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Riverside
100 BUTLER ST
100 Butler Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with back porch and use of yard. Easy access for transportation, school and shops. Available immediately. 1 month realtor fee applies.
Last updated June 12
Northside
123 N MAIN ST
123 North Main Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. Kitchen with granite countertops. No pets. 2 bedroom 1 bath.
Last updated June 12
Northside
152 N. 3rd Street
152 North 3rd Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 N. 3rd Street in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 27
Waldwick
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 12
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Last updated June 12
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Last updated June 12
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
Last updated June 12
Haledon
80 John Ryle Ave 2
80 John Ryle Avenue, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom rental - Property Id: 285303 Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment, open concept with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting throughout, marble tile bathroom, spacious closets, mudroom space Apply
Last updated June 12
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Last updated June 12
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
Monthly Rent$3,285 -to $5,270 Description You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
Last updated June 12
Dutch Hill
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.
Last updated June 12
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
Last updated June 12
Elmwood Park
267 Martha Avenue
267 Martha Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW HOUSE BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful, NEW, DEAD-END street, 2 bedrooms with living room, Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer n dryer hookup, hardwood floors, 1st/ground floor appt.
Last updated June 12
Lakeview
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.
Last updated June 12
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.
Last updated June 12
Woodland Park
74 MARCELLUS AVE
74 Marcellus Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to 74 Marcellas Ave in Woodland Park! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the 1st floor with a driveway and backyard!!
Last updated June 12
Garfield
277 LANZA AVE
277 Lanza Avenue, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
863 sqft
Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space
