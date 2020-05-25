228 LAFAYETTE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful yard! 1 garage space &1 driveway space w/ plenty of add'l street parking.This is a must see first floor apartment! Tons of room, Tons of storage, Partial and private basement for laundry and storage! NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Must fill out NTN screening w/application.Tenant pays 1 1/2 mo security, first mo rent & realtors fee and all utilities,Must have renters insurance.Conveniently located in within distance shops, schools, houses of worship! Commuters dream location!Enjoy the beautiful Goffle Brook Park and join the Hawthorne Pool for summer fun!