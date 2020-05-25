All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:55 PM

228 LAFAYETTE AVE

228 Lafayette Avenue · (201) 334-5730
Location

228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful yard! 1 garage space &1 driveway space w/ plenty of add'l street parking.This is a must see first floor apartment! Tons of room, Tons of storage, Partial and private basement for laundry and storage! NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Must fill out NTN screening w/application.Tenant pays 1 1/2 mo security, first mo rent & realtors fee and all utilities,Must have renters insurance.Conveniently located in within distance shops, schools, houses of worship! Commuters dream location!Enjoy the beautiful Goffle Brook Park and join the Hawthorne Pool for summer fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have any available units?
228 LAFAYETTE AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have?
Some of 228 LAFAYETTE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 LAFAYETTE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
228 LAFAYETTE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 LAFAYETTE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE does offer parking.
Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE has a pool.
Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have accessible units?
No, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 LAFAYETTE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 LAFAYETTE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
