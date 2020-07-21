Apartment List
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:42 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Hamburg, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hamburg offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an...

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
66 PORTSMOUTH CT
66 Portsmouth Court, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lovely end unit - Light, Bright and airy! Private cul de sac location - Mountain views, walk to beach - front unit with direct access to parking - washer & dryer stay -stainless steel appliances - unit in the process of being painted - carpets
Results within 1 mile of Hamburg

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hamburg

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2 SNOWMASS CT UNIT 4
2 Snowmass Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Newer partly furnished Townhouse in GGV, end unit, gas fireplace, outside storage. Close to many local amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Sugar Bowl Ct 1
4 Sugarbowl Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
648 sqft
One of a kind Condo in Great Gorge Village. Totally renovated throughout the entire condo. All new appliances including new washer/dryer. End unit with extra large deck

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Red Lodge Drive
1 Red Lodge Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1398 sqft
This beautifully renovated end-unit , located at the top of Great Gorge Village offers incredible views, extremely green and peaceful surroundings and very easy access to the slopes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3 SQUAW VALLEY CT UNIT 3
3 Squaw Valley Court, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath loft style condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Close to ski slope and Minerals Resort. Washer/Dryer in condo

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
Results within 10 miles of Hamburg

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
676 Route 519
676 County Road 519, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
794 sqft
Available 09/01/20 676 Route 519 - Property Id: 320903 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/18 from 11-1. Due to many inquiries will do first viewing of the property on 7/18. This 2 bedroom Great Country ranch home on .93 acres of property.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
50 LONACONING RD
50 Lonaconing Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
immaculate one bedroom ranch complete with washer and dryer! Fantastic for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful landscape, this property is located a double lot in a lake community! Close to shopping, restaurants, major highways, ski resorts,

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
122 E LAKESIDE DR
122 East Lakeside Drive, Highland Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Cozy Colonial a short walk away from Highland Lakes. 1st floor has large living room , updated kitchen next to Dining room with sliding door to nice deck overlooking lot.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15 MARGARET TER
15 Margaret Terrace, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Large Townhouse Duplex on private cul de sac. Open Floor plan, 2 large decks for entertaining 1st floor master. Finished basement. Available immediately. Unit has washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 6

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Hamburg, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hamburg offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hamburg. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hamburg can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

