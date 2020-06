503 W PLANE STREET

Amenities

CHARMING AND QUAINT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM CENTENARY COLLEGE. THIS RENTAL IS LOCATED ABOVE THE DETACHED GARAGE ON THE WOODED PROPERTY. APARTMENT FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS (ONE DOES NOT HAVE A CLOSET), AN EAT IN KITCHEN, A LIVING ROOM AND A FULL BATH. REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED AND TENANT CAN HOOK UP & MAINTAIN THEIR OWN WASHER & DRYER IF THEY DESIRE. TENANT ALSO HAS USE OF LEVELED FENCED IN BACKYARD AND USE OF OFF STREET PARKING ON THE MAIN HOME'S DRIVEWAY. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR HEAT, ELECTRIC, SNOW REMOVAL OF LEFT SIDE DRIVEWAY & GRASS IN FENCED IN AREA BEHIND GARAGE. LEASE INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH & RECYCLING. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO TRAIN, TOWN CENTER, SHOPPING & CAMPUS.