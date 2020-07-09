/
apartments with washer dryer
22 Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ with washer-dryer
62 NESTOR ST
62 Nestor Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning floors and tile bathroom. Laundry in unit. Basement available for extra storage. Plenty of off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
66 PORTSMOUTH CT
66 Portsmouth Court, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lovely end unit - Light, Bright and airy! Private cul de sac location - Mountain views, walk to beach - front unit with direct access to parking - washer & dryer stay -stainless steel appliances - unit in the process of being painted - carpets
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
15 MARGARET TER
15 Margaret Terrace, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Large Townhouse Duplex on private cul de sac. Open Floor plan, 2 large decks for entertaining 1st floor master. Finished basement. Available immediately. Unit has washer and dryer.
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views.
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
53 WOODPORT RD
53 Woodport Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom In Desirable Sparta!!! Newer Flooring, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Professionally Painted, Nice Deck, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer In Apartment & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today All Utilities Included!!! Great Rental!!!
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
122 E LAKESIDE DR
122 East Lakeside Drive, Highland Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Cozy Colonial a short walk away from Highland Lakes. 1st floor has large living room , updated kitchen next to Dining room with sliding door to nice deck overlooking lot.
381 MOHEGAN CI
381 Mohegan Circle, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Well maintained and updated first floor end unit featuring a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room, newer refrigerator, hot water heater 1 year old, laminate flooring in most of the rooms, office can be used as a
3 SQUAW VALLEY CT UNIT 3
3 Squaw Valley Court, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath loft style condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Close to ski slope and Minerals Resort. Washer/Dryer in condo
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11
1 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condo that backs up to the Mountain. Live the four season's life in this beautiful community.
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
