3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:54 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
62 NESTOR ST
62 Nestor Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning floors and tile bathroom. Laundry in unit. Basement available for extra storage. Plenty of off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN ST
111 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARKER HILL DR
10 Harker Hill Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely Updated Town-Home In Desirable Crystal Springs!!! Ground Floor Unit, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops, Newer Flooring, Gas Fireplace, 2 Decks, Great Views & Much More!!! Must See!! Full Finished Walk-Out Basement....
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 TANNERY HILL DR
17 Tannery Hill Drive, Sussex County, NJ
Luxury Rental, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath Single family home in the desirable section of Crystal Springs w magnificent views of the 16th fairway & green of Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
383 ROUTE 23
383 State Rt 23, Sussex County, NJ
Lg 4 Bdrm, EIK, huge Liv Rm. Full unfinished Bsmt w/ interior access to main floor. Laundry facility on main floor. Being freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19 BIRCH RD
19 Birch Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch in the Desirable Lake Walkill section of Vernon Township. Brand new Roof, Windows, Siding, Electric, Plumbing, High Efficient Heating/A.C, Quartz Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 CARNATION ST
9 Carnation Street, Vernon Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This sweet home will be ready JULY 15th Two bedrooms up and one downstairs can be a bedroom or family room. Electric heat, newer windows, newer roof.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
38 PALAMINO TRL
38 Palomino Trail, Sussex County, NJ
Beautiful Colonial with gorgeous views of Mountain Creek-Available JULY 1st~Washer/Dryer negotiable from current tenant~Home will be professioanlly painted & cleaned, prior to new lease.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
7 MONDAMIN RD
7 Mondamin Road, Highland Lake, NJ
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Cape style home in the Highland Lakes Section of Vernon Township. Upgrades include new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, and carpeting.
