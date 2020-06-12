/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:36 PM
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11 MABIE ST
11 Mabie Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
GREAT RENTAL, EASY TO SHOW. CLEAN, FRESH PAINT. tenant PAYS SEWER AND WATER.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!
Results within 1 mile of Franklin
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7 HAVENHILL RD
7 Havenhill Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1619 sqft
Easy living with this large ranch with high ceilings. Live all on one floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
79 CLARK RD
79 Clark Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Totally Renovated Two Bedroom Cottage.Cottage sits on main property. Landlord takes care of Grounds. Tenants have use of In-Ground pool. All Utilies are electric. Beautiful yard. Available for Occupancy June 1st 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
16 MAIN ST UNIT C6
16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
18 TERENCE AVE
18 Terence Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18 TERENCE AVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
226 CHEROKEE RD
226 Cherokee Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WONDERFUL LOCATION !!! 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH LOFT. ALSO FEATURES A FULL BASEMENT. This is the one. Fantastic updated unit with two LARGE bedrooms and a loft for extra space. If that wasn't enough space there is also a full , unfinished basement.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8-22 MAPLE CRES
8-22 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
251 WISCASSET RD
251 Wiscasset Road, Highland Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1000 sqft
Association fee for lake for tenants is $300 plus $10 per person per year.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4 ALTA CT UNIT 2
4 Alta Court West, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
This unit is currently being remodeled and will be ready to be occupied January 1st, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
178 ROUTE 628
178 County Road 628, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Bright and sunny two bedroom, two floor unit in country setting is available immediately. This end-unit apartment set in a three family home, includes an eat-in kitchen w/ceramic tile and neutral carpeting throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2 WINTER PARK DR UNIT 4
2 Winter Park Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
Spacious condo with beautiful mountain views Ski in Ski out right on Garden State slope in desirable Great Gorge Village. Master BR on First level and large loft BR. Plenty of closets and storage. Kitchen with dishwasher and full appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
24 WOODLAWN TER
24 Woodlawn Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
798 sqft
CLEAN UPDATED HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET ST. 2 BEDROOMS +DEN/OFFICE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED DECK OFF KITCHEN. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND TONS OF STORAGE.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
Similar Pages
Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with Garage
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJ
Rutherford, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJHamburg, NJWallington, NJBernardsville, NJBradley Gardens, NJ