Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Franklin Lakes, NJ with parking

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Lakes

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
57 FROMM CT
57 Fromm Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1122 sqft
ALL ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS - BRIGHT & SUNNY, WALL TO WALL CARPETING. MODERN IN EAT IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY ROOMIN UNIT. PLENTY OF PARKING. EASY COMMUTE FROM ROUTE 287 AND ROUTE 208. BOARDING FRANKLIN LAKES & WYCKOFF.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
WINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished. This 2 bed 2 bath is a gorgeous New Construction, wide plank flooring, w/d in unit, NEST thermostats, high ceilings, Corian Island, and backsplash, S/S appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,976
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pompton Hills feels like a small town where everything you need is close by. Routes 280, 80, 46, 3 and 4 are all nearby. An express bus to New York City stops in front of the building and a train station is just minutes away.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
263 N 13TH PL
263 North 13th Place, Prospect Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely well maintained first floor apartment located on a quiet dead end street features two bedroom, EIK and full bath will complete your first floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
25 POST LN
25 Post Ln, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in residential area. Hardwood floors, Laundry room, dishwasher included. Large backyard - long driveway for parking. NO FLOOD! Landlord will pay first $200 a month of gas/electric/heating bill.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waldwick
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1099 DEVON CT
1099 Devon Court, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
714 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedrm/1 bth first floor end unit . Modern kitchen and updated BTH, laminate wd flrs, gas fireplace & new carpet. Amenities: pool, clubhouse and tot lot.Close to NY &NJ highways

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
4130 sqft
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin Lakes, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

