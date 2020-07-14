All apartments in Elmwood Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

329 viviney street

329 Viviney Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 Viviney Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Elmwood Park

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2-nd floor apt with huge walkincloset - Property Id: 71686

2nd floor apartment in Two family home ,great location,on a quiet street, quiet house, landlord is on the firs floor, lots of on street parking many updates,large bedroom, spacious living room, and extra room converted into walkincloset, eatinkitchen, updated full bathroom, attic for storage, perfect for working couple, close to broadway route 4, close parks, close school, close shopings, close trans.,near nyc transportation, landlord responsible for lawn and snow removal. Looking for Quiet tenants , no more than 2 people, perfect for for working couple, no pets, no smoking, month to month long terms lease Available onAugust 1, 2020 Rent is $1350 util. separated , deposit is $1350. To see the apartment , please call : 201-771-3033, 973-689-4913 nestolg@mail.ru, maartiin@optonline.net
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71686
Property Id 71686

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 viviney street have any available units?
329 viviney street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elmwood Park, NJ.
What amenities does 329 viviney street have?
Some of 329 viviney street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 viviney street currently offering any rent specials?
329 viviney street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 viviney street pet-friendly?
No, 329 viviney street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmwood Park.
Does 329 viviney street offer parking?
No, 329 viviney street does not offer parking.
Does 329 viviney street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 viviney street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 viviney street have a pool?
No, 329 viviney street does not have a pool.
Does 329 viviney street have accessible units?
No, 329 viviney street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 viviney street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 viviney street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 viviney street have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 viviney street does not have units with air conditioning.
