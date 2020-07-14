329 viviney street

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2-nd floor apt with huge walkincloset



2nd floor apartment in Two family home ,great location,on a quiet street, quiet house, landlord is on the firs floor, lots of on street parking many updates,large bedroom, spacious living room, and extra room converted into walkincloset, eatinkitchen, updated full bathroom, attic for storage, perfect for working couple, close to broadway route 4, close parks, close school, close shopings, close trans.,near nyc transportation, landlord responsible for lawn and snow removal. Looking for Quiet tenants , no more than 2 people, perfect for for working couple, no pets, no smoking, month to month long terms lease Available onAugust 1, 2020 Rent is $1350 util. separated , deposit is $1350. To see the apartment , please call : 201-771-3033, 973-689-4913 nestolg@mail.ru, maartiin@optonline.net

No Pets Allowed



