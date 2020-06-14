/
1 bedroom apartments
53 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Echelon, NJ
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Results within 1 mile of Echelon
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Echelon
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
930 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Regency Court
501 N White Horse Pike, Magnolia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
501 NORTH WHITE HORSE PIKE MAGNOLIA - Property Id: 281146 BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT SPACIOUS WATER INCLUDED ON SITE LAUNDRY NEAR TRANSPORTATION ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
328 PLAYA DEL SOL
328 Playa Del Sol, Ellisburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
506 sqft
Looking for ready to move in cozy home? This is it! Secured building. Great view. Tennis court. Inground Pool. Close to major highways: #38, #70, #73 #130, and only minutes from Philadelphia.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
267 CHESTNUT STREET
267 Chestnut Street, Glendora, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
1286 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
124 CHERRY PARKE
124 Cherry Parke, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
One Bedroom condo located on the 1st floor of the Cherry Parke development. Secure common entry in the front of the building. Enter a spacious and open living room, dining room and galley kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
277 E BROWNING ROAD
277 East Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1912 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Bellmawr. Spacious rooms with bedroom walk in closet and shoe closet. Tenant shares Heat with down stairs occupant. No pets or smokers.I
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
169 BATE AVENUE
169 Bate Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
11 sqft
Totally redone spacios and updated floor plan. This 1 bedroom Modern layout, all in one floor large unit. Move in condition. Tenant pays rent , electric and heat. Water/ sewer is included in the rent. Large parking area.
Results within 10 miles of Echelon
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
607 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
23 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
