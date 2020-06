Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to shopping, schools, and parks. Owner has a NJ Real Estate license. Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Credit check and proof of income required.