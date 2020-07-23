Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:39 AM

32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the...

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
106 BROKAW CT
106 Brokaw Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Live in this well maintained 2 bedroom home. Many upgrades including new kitchen granite countertop, marble vanity. All appliances are included and window treatments stay. Attic with lots of storage and lots of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Gardens

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
14 1ST AVE
14 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious, sun lit and 2012 renovated! Hardwood floors through out! All appliances, garage and water included! Covered, rocking porch overlooking expansive back yard! NTN Report Required NO SMOKERS/NO PETS. DO NOT ASK.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Gardens
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
57 MORGAN CT
57 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
A perfect first floor unit with everything updated. Quartz counters, stainless appliances overlooking spacious living and dining room area. New flooring though out and just painted. Garage attached.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
31 CAMBRIDGE RD
31 Cambridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
LOVELY 2BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME. ONE ATTACHED GARAGE& ADDITIONAL PARKING. PRIVATE PATIO W/ BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. LIVING RM W/ FIRE PLACE. SKYLIGHT AT FOYER.NEW GARAGE DOOR.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3307 ASTOR CLOSE
3307 Astor Close, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bed 2.1 Bath in Buttercup Village. Gas unit. bathrooms updated. Eat-in kitchen, S/S D/W and oven. Finished basement . Neutral paint and carpeting,A/C (2011), located near shopping, schools.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
18 ENCAMPMENT DR
18 Encampment Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1026 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6 WESCOTT RD
6 Wescott Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Very rare end unit B model! NO FEE to tenant! Enjoy the 2 master bedrooms, one on each floor. Energy efficient windows, heating & cooling. No smoking! Access to pool, exercise room & tennis court.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
16 WENDOVER CT
16 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2BD/2BA updated second floor end-unit with direct access to the garage. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, high ceiling & wall of windows offering great natural lighting. The home is newly painted and with new flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Bradley Gardens
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
9 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1241 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
210 Johnson Street
210 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2050 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom Town home Approx. 2,050 Sq.Ft. Includes - 550 sq.ft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
370 POTOMAC DR
370 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1050 sqft
Top floor Essex II model in Spring Ridge - 2 bedrms & 2 baths with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings & skylights! Updated kitchen with window has SS appliances, granite & backsplash. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recently replaced roof.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
225 ENGLISH PL
225 English Pl, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Welcome to this nicely updated townhome! This townhome has it all and has been well maintained throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is spacious to enjoy your favorite meals.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11 PULASKI RD
11 Pulaski Road, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming and Clean 2 BR & Den Ranch with rocking chair front porch on 4 Acres. Large Shed for storage or Hobbyist.Newer Kitchen,Claw foot tub w/shower,large dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
236 IRVING PL
236 Irving Place, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This recently updated condo includes new vinyl laminate floors throughout, freshly painted interior, newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances.Master en-suite with updated bath, Enjoy the private balcony overlooking woodlands.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
55 COUNTRYSIDE DR
55 Countryside Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
This spacious end unit offers new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a fully finished basement with custom built-in office space ready for you to work from home.
City Guide for Bradley Gardens, NJ

"My father sent me to old Rutgers / And resolved that I should be a man / And so I settled down in that noisy college town / On the banks of the old Raritan." -- "On the Banks of the Old Raritan," The Rutger University song

Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

