32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 41
1 of 10
1 of 43
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 8
"My father sent me to old Rutgers / And resolved that I should be a man / And so I settled down in that noisy college town / On the banks of the old Raritan." -- "On the Banks of the Old Raritan," The Rutger University song
Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more
2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.
Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.
You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Bradley Gardens that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.
Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.