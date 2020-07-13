/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Bordentown
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 WILLOW WAY
15 Willow Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2065 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eaton model in the much desired Clifton Mill community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
47 LEHAVRE COURT
47 Lehavre Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5~ Bath Townhome in a quiet park like setting in Society Hill. Like new with hardwood floors, new carpeting, newer appliances and freshly painted.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2 CHEVERNY COURT
2 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
Welcome Home to this fabulous, rarely available, and pet friendly model in the sought after Society Hill II Community of Hamilton!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full and I Half Bath End Unit Townhome with a premium balcony view of the landscaped lawn, tennis courts
Results within 10 miles of Bordentown
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
272 BIRCH HOLLOW DRIVE
272 Birch Hollow Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1794 sqft
Spacious, end unit Abingdon model with large family room and living room, in desirable Birch Hollow development.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1549 sqft
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
43 Tynemouth Court
43 Tynemouth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1323 SIERRA DRIVE
1323 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1138 sqft
Fabulous rental in the Crossings at Hamilton. Beautiful 2nd floor Topeka model with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lots of amenities including community pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1338 SIERRA DRIVE
1338 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1246 sqft
New Luxury CONDO,4 Minutes walk for Express Train to NYC, secure entry, elevators, interior mailboxes, Enter into the "Union" model with 1,250 SF that has separate formal Dining Room and Living Room with neutral wall to wall carpeting, coat closet
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
31 Voscek Court
31 Voscek Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1181 sqft
This Well Maintained 2nd floor Condo with private balcony facing woods, large kitchen, separated dinning room, fancy washer and dyer in the private laundry room, on suit in master bedroom. in ground pool and club house, tennis court, many more to see
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1408 COLTS CIRCLE
1408 Colts Circle, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1121 sqft
Stunning Penthouse two Bedrooms two full baths end Unit,Balcony spotless freshly painted and cleaned Hardwood Floors being installed throughout !some Furniture included as well as Clubhouse privilege Pool, Gym Gathering Room Elevators and secured
