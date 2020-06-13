Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
26 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
348 Cleveland Ave
348 Cleveland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
348 Cleveland Ave Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed / 2 Bath house ready to move in! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2955 S CLINTON AVENUE
2955 South Clinton Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1596 sqft
No smoking, No pets. Freshly renovated, generous sized, one bedroom, 2nd floor apartment within a two family property. Hardwood floors, laminate kitchen and bath floors, all new vinyl windows, freshly painted rooms, new bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
18 Chester Avenue
18 Chester Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Beginnings!!!Pristine colonial on large corner lot in quiet friendly neighborhood. Spotless Colonial in quiet neighborhood. All on beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors. Close to train stations, I295, I195, Rt 1, and the Turnpike.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
125 JOSIAH LANE
125 Josiah Lane, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Tucked away in the 55+ Active Adult community of Locust Hill, you'll find this lovely Town Home featuring designer stone exterior, with front, side yard, and backyard entries.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
59 CHEVERNY COURT
59 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Easy to Show! Bright and sunny third floor condo in popular Society Hill in Hamilton offers 2 bedroom & 2 full baths. Eat in Kitchen has pass through to the Dining Room. Spacious Living Room has sliders to the 3rd floor balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Bordentown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,624
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,568
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1244 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1251 PARK STREET
1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2496 sqft
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
18 CATBIRD COURT
18 Catbird Court, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2130 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome conveniently located in Sturwood Hamlet. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths on 3 levels. Ceiling fans in most rooms and wall to wall carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 BAILLY DRIVE
21 Bailly Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1455 sqft
"Outstanding "Also for rent at $2,000.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in prestigious "Bridle Club"Enter into this home and be captivated by the upgraded flooring. The large formal dining room is breathtaking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bordentown, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bordentown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

