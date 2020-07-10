/
apartments with washer dryer
99 Apartments for rent in Bernardsville, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Unit has been freshly painted, new flooring, carpet on steps. natural gas stove.
Results within 5 miles of Bernardsville
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
236 pototmac dr
236 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo - Property Id: 310214 Conveniently located off I-78 and near NJ Transit. Well maintained and just painted.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
18 ENCAMPMENT DR
18 Encampment Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1026 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
28 STEVENS COURT
28 Stevens Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ NEWER RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DISHWASHER & STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR.NEWER A/C & FURNACE. NEWER WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22 BEACON CREST DR
22 Beacon Crest Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3446 sqft
Beacon Crest colonial with hardwood floors on first level, updated kitchen, spacious office. Second floor features spacious master suite w/ sitting area, huge walk-in closet, updated bath First floor office can serve as 5th bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 WESCOTT RD
6 Wescott Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Very rare end unit B model! NO FEE to tenant! Enjoy the 2 master bedrooms, one on each floor. Energy efficient windows, heating & cooling. No smoking! Access to pool, exercise room & tennis court.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 POTOMAC DR
2 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
942 sqft
Turn the key and move into this Madison Village bright and sunny home, Open floor plan which includes an updated kitchen. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen, foyer and bath. Bonus family room/den room which can be used an office or 2nd bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
247 POTOMAC DR
247 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
A very private location for this ground floor condo just awaiting it's new tenant. Sliding door opens to the private back woods. Newer vanity and sinks. new Furnace,pictures from previous tenant hot water heater and compressor for AC.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13 CHARLESTON CT
13 Charleston Court, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location Location Location!!!!!! Impeccably maintained Cul-De-Sac unit. Boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fully finished walkout basement, an oversized deck with private views.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
78 VILLAGE DR
78 Village Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Private and bright, 2 BR and 2 BA unit with beautiful views, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Master suite is with full bath and walk-in closet. Large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
343 WREN LN
343 Wren Lane, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1858 sqft
Rare C which is the largest model..
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
49 WOODWARD LN
49 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen 2015 and updated baths. Model 250 end unit in prime location backing to open space. LR w/fp, EIK, and two large bedrooms. Interior freshly painted. NTN reports required fo all tenants name on any submitted lease.
