Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1

56 Mount Airy Road · (908) 696-8600
Location

56 Mount Airy Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes from Bernardsville train station, this charming one bedroom, one bath unit will be your quiet retreat less than an hour from Manhattan. Privately enter from the back of this historic colonial to your second level home. Hardwood floors and abundance of natural light are found throughout. Enjoy meals in the bright dining room, or relax in the comfortable adjoining living room. Kitchen includes a gas stove, shared laundry is in the basement, and one parking space is reserved. Invite friends to gather in the large yard and outdoor entertaining area. All utilities are included in rent, and the entire unit will be freshly painted before you settle into this desirable neighborhood close to Bernardsville town center! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have any available units?
56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have?
Some of 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bernardsville.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
