56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 1

Minutes from Bernardsville train station, this charming one bedroom, one bath unit will be your quiet retreat less than an hour from Manhattan. Privately enter from the back of this historic colonial to your second level home. Hardwood floors and abundance of natural light are found throughout. Enjoy meals in the bright dining room, or relax in the comfortable adjoining living room. Kitchen includes a gas stove, shared laundry is in the basement, and one parking space is reserved. Invite friends to gather in the large yard and outdoor entertaining area. All utilities are included in rent, and the entire unit will be freshly painted before you settle into this desirable neighborhood close to Bernardsville town center! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!