apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
90 Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmawr
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
26 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 05:07pm
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3300 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
717 S COLUMBUS BOULEVARD
717 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Refreshed large waterfront studio in the beautiful Dockside condos.This is a spacious studio unit with lots of natural lighting from huge windows and balcony. Extraordinary north views of the city, water and bridge.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
813 WINDING WAY
813 Winding Way, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
Condo living at its best! What a beautiful and well maintained 1st floor Unit! In the much sought after Knightsbridge Community of Deptford Township. Don't take my word for it come see for yourself! Gorgeous and Immaculate is an understatement.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Bellmawr
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
45 Units Available
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
88 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,885
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
64 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
32 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,610
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1226 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
