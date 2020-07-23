Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beckett, NJ

1 of 20

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
20 Fox Lane
20 Fox Lane, Beckett, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
This delightful home located in Logan Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 972 sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage and covered front porch.
1 of 15

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
333 KESWICK DRIVE
333 Kewswick Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1985 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor.
1 of 16

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
61 W MILL STREET
61 West Mill Street, Pedricktown, NJ
Amazing rental in Pedricktown - won't last long!
1 of 16

Last updated July 23
23 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
1 of 30

Last updated July 23
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
1 of 7

Last updated July 23
19 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 of 7

Last updated May 19
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Crum Lynne
245 Lexington Avenue - 1
245 Lexington Avenue, Eddystone, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, with fenced in yard and basement. Laundry in unit, dining room & living room. Large spacious rooms with fresh paint. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, with fenced in yard and basement. Laundry in unit, dining room & living room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Folsom
320 Evergreen Avenue
320 Evergreen Avenue, Folsom, PA
1 of 1

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Buckman Village
912 Price St
912 Price Street, Trainer, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1100 sqft
Available 07/30/20 McCleary/Thomas - Property Id: 319546 Renovated Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/912-price-st-trainer-pa/319546 Property Id 319546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5952760)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/79-delaware-ave-penns-grove-nj/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944772)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Buckman Village
4334 Ridge Rd
4334 West 9th Street, Trainer, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
MARCUS HOOK 3 BEDROOM - Welcome to this fully renovated 3 bedroom home for rent in Marcus Hook! Enter thru front porch. First floor features living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and 1 huge bedroom off the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Edgemont Park
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
229 Ward Street
229 Ward Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Recently Remodeled 3BD/1BA - Available 5/1/18. $850/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3846000)

1 of 1

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
604 W CRESCENT DR
604 Crescent Dr, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Well Maintained Brick Townhome in walking distance to Shopping, Transportation, Schools & More.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
306 S PROVIDENCE ROAD
306 South Providence Road, Delaware County, PA
You will love this charming and spacious updated colonial single home conveniently situated across the street from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence: Strath Haven High School as well as Strath Haven Middle School and 2 minutes from another Blue

1 of 2

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1331 PARISH AVENUE
1331 Parish Avenue, Claymont, DE
Beautiful Darley Green townhouse with countless upgrades. The open floor plans allow for various layouts with the Family Room and Dining Room areas.

1 of 38

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
614 E 19TH STREET
614 East 19th Street, Chester, PA
Super Spacious twin near Widener University. Plenty of room for the whole family. Open front porch, rear yard with shed and porch off the kitchen. 1st floor boasts a large Living room with formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a powder room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
809 GREENHILL ROAD
809 Greenhill Road, Delaware County, PA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 809 GREENHILL ROAD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
265 MARKET STREET
265 Market Street, Carneys Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom single family home available for rent! This home offers plenty of space for you and your family, including a spacious family room, dedicated dining area, kitchen with range and refrigerator, and a dedicated mudroom/laundry

1 of 1

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
8 COMPROMISE ROAD
8 Compromise Road, Salem County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1792 sqft
No showings til August 1, 2020. Lovely home in rural area. 3 br + den, 1.50 baths, h/w floors, updated eat in kitchen. updated bath. Refrigerator, electric stove, & dishwasher included. Screened porch. Washer/dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
30 FOSTERTOWN LANE
30 Fostertown Lane, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1371 sqft
Clean and cared for! This home has been updated and maintained! This three bedrooms, one and one-half baths home with a mudroom and laundry is centrally located in Mullica Hill close to route 322, 55, Rowan University and the new Inspira Hospital.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Beckett, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Beckett provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Beckett. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

