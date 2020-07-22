Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:07 PM

527 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Audubon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon Arms Apartments
277 S White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
990 sqft
Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
51 E KINGS HIGHWAY
51 East Kings Highway, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
Welcome to 51 E Kings Highway. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all new painting, and updated hardwood floors newly installed in February 2020. The second floor unit has a large mudroom and coat closet.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 MAPLE AVENUE
413 Maple Avenue, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1582 sqft
Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
15 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
921 MERRICK AVENUE
921 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
***THE LEASE WILL ONLY BE FOR 1YR AS THE OWNER PLANS TO MOVE BACK*** This lower half of a duplex has been a very desirable rental over the years with the hardwood floors and tiled kitchen & bath.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:20 PM
7 Units Available
Fox Pointe
220A Dobbs Drive, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
7 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Parkside
Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave, Camden, NJ
Studio
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Park in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
$
53 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
City Guide for Audubon, NJ

Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Audubon, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Audubon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Audubon may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Audubon. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

