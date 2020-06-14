All apartments in Atlantic City
Find more places like 1515 Boardwalk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic City, NJ
/
1515 Boardwalk
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

1515 Boardwalk

1515 Boardwalk · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic City
See all
Downtown Atlantic City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Downtown Atlantic City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more. Close to transportation, casinos, shopping and local fine dining, this is the perfect place to experience the excitements of down the shore living! Entertain or relax, only steps from the beach! Tenant pays electric for heat, air, and lights and plus $36 for basic cable and local phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Boardwalk have any available units?
1515 Boardwalk has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1515 Boardwalk have?
Some of 1515 Boardwalk's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Boardwalk currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Boardwalk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Boardwalk pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Boardwalk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 1515 Boardwalk offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Boardwalk does offer parking.
Does 1515 Boardwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Boardwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Boardwalk have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Boardwalk has a pool.
Does 1515 Boardwalk have accessible units?
No, 1515 Boardwalk does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Boardwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Boardwalk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Boardwalk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Boardwalk does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1515 Boardwalk?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity