1515 Boardwalk

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more. Close to transportation, casinos, shopping and local fine dining, this is the perfect place to experience the excitements of down the shore living! Entertain or relax, only steps from the beach! Tenant pays electric for heat, air, and lights and plus $36 for basic cable and local phone.