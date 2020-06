Amenities

3010 sq feet of office or retail space on two floors. Several offices and larger open areas available for multiple uses. Brady's Plaza is a very busy location with Brady's American Grill, Dunkin Donuts, Grappelli's Pizza, US Cellular and Peterborough Veterinary Clinic. Tons of traffic all day long! Available now and up-fit possible to suit your needs.