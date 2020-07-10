/
apartments with washer dryer
32 Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH with washer-dryer
19 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,746
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Results within 1 mile of Londonderry
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Londonderry
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
2 Lawrence Road
2 Lawrence Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
ALL utilities INCLUDED! Cozy 3rd floor 2 room - 1 bedroom apartment ready by July 13. Plenty of off street parking, great commuter location, walk to variety store and local restaurants. Easy access to major roadways.
1 Unit Available
52 Clark Road
52 Clark Rd, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
This is the Rental You've Been Searching For! Gorgeous garden style 1400 + sq ft of living space in this 2nd Flr, 2 bedroom + office in a duplex built like a private single family home. Quiet Side street, large shared yard. Private deck.
Results within 10 miles of Londonderry
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,520
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
47 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,587
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.
37 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
440 Kelley St
440 Kelley Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedrooms
Apartment on the West side close to Downtown - Property Id: 299565 1st Floor Apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299565 Property Id 299565 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853827)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed
1 Unit Available
South Hooksett
99 Mammoth Road
99 Mammoth Road, South Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1135 sqft
Hooksett Hollows Condominiums. This spacious 1152 sq. ft. 2-bedroom / 2 -bathroom condo offers space inside and outside! With three balconies to choose from you will love spending the seasons on these outdoor spaces.
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bedford
11 Saratoga Court
11 Saratoga Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1356 sqft
3 BEDROOM CONDO AT SOUGHT AFTER RIDGEVIEW AT BEDFORD! Bright and sunny 3 level townhouse with updated tile bathrooms, laminate flooring on first floor.Tile & granite surface kitchen with SS appliances, maple cabinets.
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
591 AMORY Street
591 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Great west side 2nd floor 2 bedroom apt. built in 1985 with large Kitchen off street parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, Natural Gas Heat... Credit check and application fee NO PETS. Utilities are not included
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
