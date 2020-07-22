Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$640
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 08:10 PM
$
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$725
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Results within 10 miles of Papillion
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
37 Units Available
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1313 sqft
Located in Northwest Omaha and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Twelve different floor plans with luxurious finishes and w/d in home. Seven swimming pools, free fitness classes and putting green.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$670
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
26 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$685
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Maple Village
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
11 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Omaha
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 94

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
27 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
4 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
12021 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1005 sqft
Peaceful and friendly community featuring gym, pool, and clubhouse. 1-2 bedroom apartments available. Homes are furnished and have balconies and walk-in closets. Willow Wood Park is across the street.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
19 Units Available
Hillsborough
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
City Guide for Papillion, NE

Greetings, Papillion, Nebraska apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual nerve center for all your leasing needs! Situated 10 miles from Omaha in the heart of America’s Heartland, Papillion (aka “Papio”) is a quiet, family-friendly little city that boasts some of the Cornhusker State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Papillion, Nebraska? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty darne...

Good news, bargain hunters: Cheap apartments in Papillion are a dime a dozen, with basic one bedroom and studio-sized units often going for less than $500. Don’t mistake affordability for poor quality, though. Amenities in many Papillion, Nebraska apartment complexes come equipped with amenities such as swimming pools, in-unit washers and dryers, and patios/balconies, while luxury apartments in Papillion often feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and gyms as well. Waiting lists are pretty much unheard of in Papillion, and leasing deals (especially for new tenants) pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the listings leisurely in search of the perfect apartment rental for you.

Does your roommate walk on all fours, shed, and get really excited by doorbells and mailmen by any chance? Fortunately, pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments in Papillion are there for the taking. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change ($25 - $50 in most cases) if you’re a pet owner or you’re in the market for a short-term lease or furnished rental in Papillion. Also, remember to arm yourself with the apartment-scoring basics (proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous digs) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

A true Midwestern gem of a city decorated in Parisian-style architecture, Papillion is consistently ranked (by Money Magazine, among others) as one of America’s best places to live. Obviously, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, hoodwinked, bamboozled, or waylaid by vicious thugs in Papillion, but we still recommend you visit the city in advance anyway to make sure you’re comfortable with its laid-back suburban vibes before signing an apartment lease.

Home to numerous family-friendly attractions including the scenic, multi-use Halleck Park and a wide range of trails, open spaces, and ball fields, Papillion is a perfect stomping ground for adults and kiddos alike. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Sure it does! So start clicking away, welcome to Papillion, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Papillion, NE

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Papillion apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Papillion apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

