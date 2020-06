Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This very beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home won't be available long, with it's spacious living and dining rooms, main floor laundry hook ups, and stainless steel appliances in the gorgeous kitchen, his and hers bathroom sinks, and lots of windows! You won't want to miss out on this! Grab it before it's gone!