Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub cable included carpet oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly internet access

Tioga Apartments is an apartment community located in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota. We offer beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans packed with amenities like large walk-in closets, new full-sized kitchen appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer and dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. We also offer privacy and security like no other place in Tioga with on-site security cameras and controlled security access to the buildings. Tioga Apartments' convenient location near US Hwy 2 and State Hwy 40 places you within minutes of schools, hospital, churches, library, and restaurants. Call today and make Tioga Apartments the place you call home!