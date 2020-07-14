All apartments in Tioga
Tioga Apartments

910 Welo Street North · (701) 203-9678
Location

910 Welo Street North, Tioga, ND 58852

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tioga Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
internet access
Tioga Apartments is an apartment community located in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota. We offer beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans packed with amenities like large walk-in closets, new full-sized kitchen appliances, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer and dryer in each unit, and private patios and balconies. We also offer privacy and security like no other place in Tioga with on-site security cameras and controlled security access to the buildings. Tioga Apartments' convenient location near US Hwy 2 and State Hwy 40 places you within minutes of schools, hospital, churches, library, and restaurants. Call today and make Tioga Apartments the place you call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Detached garage $75/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

