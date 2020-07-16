All apartments in Morton County
South Bay Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

South Bay Townhomes

4001 29th St SE · (701) 663-1736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND 58554

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan. Walk in through the front door and you can see the long hallway filled with a plethora of storage closets and a cozy bathroom found off to the right hand side. Walking farther down the hall you will see the open living room and kitchen area. The living room is very spacious and has a patio door leading out to an oversized balcony looking over a large backyard. The kitchen is an open concept and features a dishwasher, flat top stove, microwave, garbage disposal and large pantry. The countertops are a gorgeous multi-color and are complimented well by the cherry, hardwood flooring. The master suite has a large walk in closet for maximum wardrobe storage, and a private master bathroom. There is a full size stackable washer and dryer in the unit for convenient washing. This unit also has an attached oversized 1 stall garage with opener. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care is provided however the tenant is responsible for snow removal on driveway. This is an animal friendly property for any sized animal. Rent is $1450.00 with a $1000.00 deposit Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5700018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Bay Townhomes have any available units?
South Bay Townhomes has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does South Bay Townhomes have?
Some of South Bay Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Bay Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
South Bay Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Bay Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, South Bay Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does South Bay Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, South Bay Townhomes offers parking.
Does South Bay Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Bay Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Bay Townhomes have a pool?
No, South Bay Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does South Bay Townhomes have accessible units?
No, South Bay Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does South Bay Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Bay Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does South Bay Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Bay Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
