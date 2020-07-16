All apartments in Morton County
Home
/
Morton County, ND
/
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3

2318 Lexi Loop SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2318 Lexi Loop SE, Morton County, ND 58554

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit features:
3- Bedrooms
2- Bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
Attached Garage
On the water
Secured building
2 walk out patios
~Located on 2nd floor~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have any available units?
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morton County, ND.
Is 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morton County.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 offers parking.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have a pool?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have accessible units?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
