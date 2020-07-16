Rent Calculator
Home
/
Morton County, ND
/
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3
2318 Lexi Loop SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2318 Lexi Loop SE, Morton County, ND 58554
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit features:
3- Bedrooms
2- Bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
Attached Garage
On the water
Secured building
2 walk out patios
~Located on 2nd floor~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have any available units?
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Morton County, ND
.
Is 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Morton County
.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 offers parking.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have a pool?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have accessible units?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 Lexi Loop Southeast Unit # 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
